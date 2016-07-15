BRIEF-Tronox Ltd says CFO Katherine Harper to leave

July 15 Tronox Ltd

* On July 14, Co mutually agreed with katherine harper, senior vp and CFO, that she will be leaving co to pursue other career opportunities

* Tronox ltd says Katherine Harper's departure will become effective as of september 30, 2016

* Tronox ltd says harper will continue serving as cfo while co's external search for a new cfo is in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )