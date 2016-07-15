版本:
BRIEF-Ryder System increases quarterly cash dividend

July 15 Ryder System Inc :

* Ryder increases quarterly cash dividend

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock

* New dividend reflects a $0.03 increase from $0.41 cash dividend ryder had been paying quarterly since July of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

