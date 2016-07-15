版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日

BRIEF-Hitachi buys minority stake in Frauscher Rail Signalling Systems India - Nikkei

July 15 Nikkei:

* Hitachi takes stake in Indian railway equipment maker - Nikkei

* Hitachi has purchased a minority interest in Frauscher Rail Signalling Systems India - Nikkei

* Hitachi to start out by working with Frauscher Rail Signalling Systems India to develop equipment for orders - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CCG5m) Further company coverage:

