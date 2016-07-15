BRIEF-Mcewen Mining says Minera Andes Acquisition redeems exchangeable shares

July 15 Mcewen Mining Inc:

* Minera Andes Acquisition Corp. announces redemption of all outstanding exchangeable shares and exercise of redemption call right by Mcewen Mining (Alberta) ULC

* Unit established a redemption date in respect of all of outstanding exchangeable shares on Aug. 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nayyar Rasheed)