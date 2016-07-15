版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Mcewen Mining says Minera Andes Acquisition redeems exchangeable shares

July 15 Mcewen Mining Inc:

* Minera Andes Acquisition Corp. announces redemption of all outstanding exchangeable shares and exercise of redemption call right by Mcewen Mining (Alberta) ULC

* Unit established a redemption date in respect of all of outstanding exchangeable shares on Aug. 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nayyar Rasheed)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐