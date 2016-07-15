BRIEF-Magna recommends rejection of "mini-tender" offer

July 15 Magna International Inc :

* Magna recommends rejection of "mini-tender" offer

* Received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital Corporation

* Says "Mini-tender" offer made to purchase up to 2.5 million Magna common shares at a price of c$41.85 per share

* "does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares"