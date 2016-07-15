版本:
BRIEF-FDA issues complete response letter for SequestOx

July 15 Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA issues complete response letter for Sequestox new drug application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

