BRIEF-Torchmark's subsidiaries sell their drug plan contracts

July 15 Torchmark Corp :

* Effective July 1, United American Insurance and First United American Life Insurance sold their medicare part D prescription drug plan contracts

* Torchmark Corp says purchase price will be based on the number of enrollees in the plans as of January 1, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/29ZqsoM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

