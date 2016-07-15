版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Jean Coutu receives copy of class action proceedings

July 15 Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc :

* Received copy of class action proceedings launched against co, filed by group of pharmacist-owners operating under banner Jean Coutu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

