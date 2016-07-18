BRIEF-Hermed Capital to invest $4 mln for total of 20 mln shares of Diamedica

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
July 18 Diamedica Inc
* Intends to use offering proceeds toward advancing its research and development programs including an upcoming dm199 clinical trial, general corporate purposes
* Diamedica announces strategic investment by hermed capital healthcare fund
* Agreement provides for hermed capital to invest $4 million for a total of 20 million shares of co at $0.20/common share in two tranches Source text for Eikon: nMKW8wBG9a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion