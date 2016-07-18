BRIEF-Pharming Group announces positive results from a phase 2 clinical study of RUCONEST

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
July 18 Pharming Group NV
* Announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical study of RUCONEST
* Announces positive results from randomized controlled trial with RUCONEST for HAE Prophylaxis
* Pharming will receive an undisclosed milestone payment from Valeant as and when FDA approval for this additional indication is given Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion