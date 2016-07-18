版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Pharming Group announces positive results from a phase 2 clinical study of RUCONEST

July 18 Pharming Group NV

* Announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical study of RUCONEST

* Announces positive results from randomized controlled trial with RUCONEST for HAE Prophylaxis

* Pharming will receive an undisclosed milestone payment from Valeant as and when FDA approval for this additional indication is given Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐