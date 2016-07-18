BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries to move forward as an independent company

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
* American Savings Bank to remain part of Hawaiian Electric Industries
* Hawaiian Electric Industries will move forward as an independent company
* Reaffirmed its financial and operational strength as a stand-alone company and its 2016 earnings per share guidance range
* Special, one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share which would have been paid had merger closed, will not be issued.
* Net amount of $60 million to help fund co's clean energy transformation, including 2016 plan to invest about $145 million into co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results