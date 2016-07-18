BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries to move forward as an independent company

July 18 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* American Savings Bank to remain part of Hawaiian Electric Industries

* Hawaiian Electric Industries will move forward as an independent company

* Reaffirmed its financial and operational strength as a stand-alone company and its 2016 earnings per share guidance range

* Special, one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share which would have been paid had merger closed, will not be issued.

