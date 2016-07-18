版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb- U.S., EU regulators accept application to expand approval for cancer drug, Opdivo

July 18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces regulatory updates for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck

* Myers Squibb Co - projected FDA action date is November 11, 2016 for Opdivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

