BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb- U.S., EU regulators accept application to expand approval for cancer drug, Opdivo

July 18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces regulatory updates for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck

* Myers Squibb Co - projected FDA action date is November 11, 2016 for Opdivo