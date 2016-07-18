版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo to buy a new building in London

July 18 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo to purchase new building in London

* Terms of transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed

* Company will consolidate London-based team members into a single new location in city's financial district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

