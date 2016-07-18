BRIEF-Wells Fargo to buy a new building in London

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo to purchase new building in London
* Terms of transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed
* Company will consolidate London-based team members into a single new location in city's financial district Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results