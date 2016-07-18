版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Biogen, Sobi to present long-term data on hemophilia drugs at conference

July 18 Biogen Inc

* Biogen and Sobi to showcase long-term efficacy and safety data from extended half-life hemophilia therapies at world federation of hemophilia 2016 world congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

