BRIEF-Pennsylvania REIT says to market Beaver Valley mall for sale

July 18 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Decided to market beaver valley mall for sale

* Decision to market beaver valley mall after shell chemical moving forward with development of petrochemical complex mile and a half from mall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

