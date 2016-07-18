BRIEF-Pennsylvania REIT says to market Beaver Valley mall for sale

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* Decided to market beaver valley mall for sale
* Decision to market beaver valley mall after shell chemical moving forward with development of petrochemical complex mile and a half from mall
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results