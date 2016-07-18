BRIEF-TSO3 Prepares for European Product Launch

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 (Reuters) -
* TSO3 Inc says has initiated studies in france in support of obtaining prion inactivation claims for that market
* TSO3 Inc says series of initiatives in support of a planned european launch of co's sterizone vp4 sterilizer this year
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results