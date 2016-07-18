版本:
BRIEF-TSO3 Prepares for European Product Launch

July 18 (Reuters) -

* TSO3 Inc says has initiated studies in france in support of obtaining prion inactivation claims for that market

* TSO3 Inc says series of initiatives in support of a planned european launch of co's sterizone vp4 sterilizer this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

