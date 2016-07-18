BRIEF-Galane Gold's board approves to re-commence production at Galaxy

July 18 Galane Gold Ltd :

* Galane Gold Ltd. reports board approval to re-commence production at Galaxy

* Board approved $2 million capex program for first phase of recommencement of production at company's Galaxy gold mine in South Africa

* Currently forecasting that it will produce gold at Galaxy at end of Q4 of 2016