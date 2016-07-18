BRIEF-Tempur Sealy says completes repayment of senior secured third lien convertible notes

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Tempur Sealy International Inc
Tempur Sealy completes repayment in full of 8% senior secured third lien convertible notes due 2016 issued by sealy corporation and sealy mattress company
Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results