公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Tempur Sealy says completes repayment of senior secured third lien convertible notes

July 18 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy completes repayment in full of 8% senior secured third lien convertible notes due 2016 issued by sealy corporation and sealy mattress company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

