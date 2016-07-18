BRIEF-Erickson extends U.S. Government sustainment contract

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Erickson Inc
* Contract extension is valued at up to $29 million and funds operations for remainder of 2016
* Under contract extension, Erickson will continue to provide airlift services for passengers and cargo for Fluor
* Erickson extends U.S. Government sustainment contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results