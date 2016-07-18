版本:
BRIEF-Erickson extends U.S. Government sustainment contract

July 18 Erickson Inc

* Contract extension is valued at up to $29 million and funds operations for remainder of 2016

* Under contract extension, Erickson will continue to provide airlift services for passengers and cargo for Fluor

* Erickson extends U.S. Government sustainment contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

