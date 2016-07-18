BRIEF-Papa Murphy's says to remove artificial flavors, colors from menu by 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Beginning today all of its 1,500+ stores nationwide are serving chicken raised without antibiotics across its entire menu
* Also making a commitment to remove artificial flavors and colors from its menu by 2017
* Currently working to eliminate palm oil and high fructose corn syrup from menu items, a move that will be complete by fall 2016
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results