BRIEF-Papa Murphy's says to remove artificial flavors, colors from menu by 2017

* Beginning today all of its 1,500+ stores nationwide are serving chicken raised without antibiotics across its entire menu

* Also making a commitment to remove artificial flavors and colors from its menu by 2017

* Currently working to eliminate palm oil and high fructose corn syrup from menu items, a move that will be complete by fall 2016