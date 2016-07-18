BRIEF-Westlake Chemical restarts plant in Calvert City, Kentucky

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Westlake Chemical Corp
* Westlake Chemical Corporation, its subsidiaries and affiliates, have declared force majeure at Calvert City complex due to this incident
* Westlake Chemical restarts plant in Calvert City, Kentucky
* Approximate $40 million impact of outage will affect both second and Q3 financial results, with nearly half of this amount impacting Q3
* Restart follows an unexpected shut down that occurred on June 1, 2016 as a result of a mechanical failure of ethylene unit
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results