BRIEF-CDK Global sees Q4 earnings $0.37/shr

July 18 CDK Global Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $530.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal Q4, expects increase year over year in earnings attributable to cdk of 43 pct on an as reported basis, 69 pct on as adjusted basis

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.37, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.49