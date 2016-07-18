BRIEF-Ballard Power Systems signs deal for fuel cell stacks production in China

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Ballard Power Systems Inc
* Under terms of JV, ballard will contribute RMB 20 million (approximately $3.0 million) for its 10% joint venture interest
* Ballard will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell stacks and sub-components from joint venture for sale outside china
* Inks deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China, with $168m estimated value over 5-years
* On closing, expected in late-2016, jv will be created and will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard;
* On deal close , expected in late-2016, a joint venture to be created to undertake stack manufacturing operations
* Joint venture will be owned 90% by synergy and 10% by ballard
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results