公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Luxoft acquires INSYS Group

July 18 Luxoft Holding Inc :

* Luxoft acquires INSYS Group, an IT management and technology consulting firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

