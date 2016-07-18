版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo says FDA approved store brand equivalent to Zegerid OTC

July 18 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces FDA final approval and launch of the store brand equivalent to Zegerid OTC capsules

* Shipments to retail customers have already commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

