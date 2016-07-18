版本:
BRIEF-Sovran to rebrand as Life Storage

July 18 Sovran Self Storage Inc

* Plans to change its name to "Life Storage, Inc" and its ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange from SSS to LSI

* Expected that cost of rebranding will be approximately $22 million

* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. to rebrand as Life Storage

* These changes are expected to occur in mid-August, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

