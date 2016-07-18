BRIEF-Sovran to rebrand as Life Storage

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Sovran Self Storage Inc
* Plans to change its name to "Life Storage, Inc" and its ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange from SSS to LSI
* Expected that cost of rebranding will be approximately $22 million
* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. to rebrand as Life Storage
* These changes are expected to occur in mid-August, 2016
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results