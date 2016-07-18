版本:
BRIEF-Syneron Candela says announces FDA clearance of its non-invasive fat destruction device

July 18 Syneron Medical Ltd

* Syneron candela announces fda clearance of high energy ultrashape power for fat destruction

* Fda clearance is for non-invasive reduction of abdominal circumference via fat cell destruction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

