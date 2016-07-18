BRIEF-Capital Product says announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Capital Product Partners Lp
* As part of various agreements, owners of hmm vessels entered into charter restructuring agreement with hmm on july 15
* Capital product partners l.p. Announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels as part of hyundai merchant marine financial restructuring
* Total charter rate reduction for charter reduction period for hmm vessels aggregates to approximately $37.0 million
* Charter reduction compensation is expected to be delivered by july 23, 2016
* Agreement provides for reduction of charter rate payable under charter parties by 20% to $23,480 per day for a 3-year period starting in july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results