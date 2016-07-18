版本:
BRIEF-Restoration Hardware CEO Friedman buys 32,918 shares of co's common stock

July 18 Restoration Hardware Holdings

* Restoration Hardware Holdings CEO Gary Friedman reports purchase of 32,918 shares of co's common stock at average price of $27.59 per share on July 15

* CEO Friedman owned 2,207,451 shares of the co at end of the transaction Source text: bit.ly/29SP7gZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

