版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Bell Media announces agreement for new Star Trek TV series in Canada

July 18 Bce Inc :

* Bell Media announced a licensing agreement for new Star Trek television series in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐