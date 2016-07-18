BRIEF-Celanese refinances secured credit facility with new unsecured facility

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Celanese Corp :
* Celanese refinances secured credit facility with new unsecured facility
* Existing secured credit facility was terminated accordingly
* Completed debt transaction on July 15, to refinance secured credit facility with new credit facility consisting of $500 million term loan
* New credit facility also consisting of a $500 million unsecured term loan a $1 billion unsecured revolver, each maturing in July 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results