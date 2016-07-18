BRIEF-Celanese refinances secured credit facility with new unsecured facility

July 18 Celanese Corp :

* Celanese refinances secured credit facility with new unsecured facility

* Existing secured credit facility was terminated accordingly

* Completed debt transaction on July 15, to refinance secured credit facility with new credit facility consisting of $500 million term loan

* New credit facility also consisting of a $500 million unsecured term loan a $1 billion unsecured revolver, each maturing in July 2021