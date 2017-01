BRIEF-Reading board rejects non-binding indication of interest

July 18 Reading International Inc :

* Board of directors of Reading International rejected non-binding indication of interest

* Rejected unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from third party to acquire all co's outstanding stock at $17/share

* Believed that "proposed transaction was not in best interest of our company or our stockholders"