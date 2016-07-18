BRIEF-G Willi-Food International announces management changes

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 G Willi-food International Ltd
* G Willi-food International Ltd says new compensation policy is expected to be submitted to shareholder approval in q4 of this year
* G Willi-food International Ltd -has appointed Iram Graiver as president in lieu of his current position as CEO
* G Willi-food International Ltd announces changes in structure of management
* G Willi-food International Ltd says has appointed Ilan Admon as chairman of board in lieu of his current position as deputy chairman, replacing Gregory Gurtovoy
* Company is currently in process of nominating a new CEO in lieu of Iram Graiver
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results