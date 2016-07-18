BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces change of depositary for its ADR program

July 18 Phoenix New Media Ltd :

* Phoenix New Media has also entered into an amended and restated deposit agreement with JPMorgan to replace previous deposit agreement with Deutsche Bank

* Phoenix New Media announces change of depositary for its ADR program

* JPMorgan will replace Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as depositary for company's ADR program effective from July 18, 2016.