BRIEF-BNY Mellon to service eur 2 bln in assets for Nomura Asset Management Deutschland

July 18 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon to service eur 2 billion in assets for Nomura Asset Management Deutschland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

