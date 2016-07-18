BRIEF-BNY Mellon to service eur 2 bln in assets for Nomura Asset Management Deutschland

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* BNY Mellon to service eur 2 billion in assets for Nomura Asset Management Deutschland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results