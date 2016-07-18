BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution confirms 14 pct dividend increase

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Hardwoods Distribution Inc
* Amended its dividend policy to increase its annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share
* Hardwoods completes acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and confirms 14 pct dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results