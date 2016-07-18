版本:
BRIEF-Hub acquires assets of California-based Parq Advisors

July 18 Hub International Ltd :

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Hub International acquires assets of California-based Parq Advisors Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

