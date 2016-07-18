CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck KGaA gets EMA acceptance for review of marketing application

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
(Corrects headline to say co gets EMA acceptance for review, not that company is to be reviewed by EMA)
July 18 Merck KGaA :
* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany receives European Medicines Agency (EMA) acceptance for review of marketing authorization application for Cladribine tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results