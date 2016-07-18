版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 20:42 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck KGaA gets EMA acceptance for review of marketing application

(Corrects headline to say co gets EMA acceptance for review, not that company is to be reviewed by EMA)

July 18 Merck KGaA :

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany receives European Medicines Agency (EMA) acceptance for review of marketing authorization application for Cladribine tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐