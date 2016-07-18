BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics says positive top line results from Nurown study

July 18 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc:

* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says positive top line results from U.S. Phase 2 study of Nurown in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

* Response rates were higher for Nurown-treated subjects compared to placebo at all time points in study out to 24 weeks

* Nurown also achieved multiple secondary efficacy endpoints