BRIEF-Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics says positive top line results from Nurown study

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
July 18 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc:
* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says positive top line results from U.S. Phase 2 study of Nurown in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
* Response rates were higher for Nurown-treated subjects compared to placebo at all time points in study out to 24 weeks
* Nurown also achieved multiple secondary efficacy endpoints Source text for Eikon:
Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results