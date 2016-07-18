版本:
BRIEF-KBW, Nasdaq launch financial technology index

July 18 Nasdaq :

* KBW and Nasdaq launch financial technology index

* KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (KFTX) is designed to track performance of financial technology companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

