BRIEF-Immersion, unit enters into amended, restated license agreement with Samsung

July 18 Immersion Corp :

* On July 12, Immersion together with Immersion software Ireland Ltd, entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

