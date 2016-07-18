版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Weatherford says conference call time has been moved forward

July 18 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford updates conference call details

* Conference call time has been moved forward due to a significant number of peer companies reporting on same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

