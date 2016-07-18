BRIEF-Ross Stores opens 31 new locations

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Ross Stores Inc :
* Ross stores opens 31 new locations
* New locations are part of company's 2016 expansion plans to add about 70 Ross and 20 DD's discounts locations throughout year
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.