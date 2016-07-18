版本:
BRIEF-Ross Stores opens 31 new locations

July 18 Ross Stores Inc :

* Ross stores opens 31 new locations

* New locations are part of company's 2016 expansion plans to add about 70 Ross and 20 DD's discounts locations throughout year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

