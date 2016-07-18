BRIEF-Evoke Pharma reports results from EVK-001 Phase 3 clinical trial

July 18 Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke Pharma reports topline results from EVK-001 Phase 3 clinical trial

* Says in this study, EVK-001 did not achieve its primary endpoint of symptom improvement at week 4

* Evaluation of topline data revealed diary data from 28 of 41 of enrolling sites showed statistically significant benefit at week 4 for EVK-001

* In this phase 3 study,there were slightly more reports of nasal irritation in subjects receiving placebo than in subjects receiving EVK-001