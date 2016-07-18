BRIEF-Evoke Pharma reports results from EVK-001 Phase 3 clinical trial

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Evoke Pharma reports topline results from EVK-001 Phase 3 clinical trial
* Says in this study, EVK-001 did not achieve its primary endpoint of symptom improvement at week 4
* Evaluation of topline data revealed diary data from 28 of 41 of enrolling sites showed statistically significant benefit at week 4 for EVK-001
* In this phase 3 study,there were slightly more reports of nasal irritation in subjects receiving placebo than in subjects receiving EVK-001
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results