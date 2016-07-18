BRIEF-W. R. Berkley announces sale of Aero Precision, other related businesses

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 W. R. Berkley Corp
* W. R. Berkley Corp announces sale of wholly-owned investment
* Expects to realize a pre-tax gain of approximately $130 million on sale
* Sale is expected to close in Q3 of 2016
* To sell a wholly-owned investment, Aero Precision Industries, and certain related aviation services businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results