BRIEF-Towerstream says granted an extension of its listing on Nasdaq Capital Market through November 22

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream receives nasdaq extension
* Towerstream corp says it has been granted an extension of its listing on nasdaq capital market through november 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results