版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-NAV Canada to reduce service charges by an average of 7.6 pct

July 18 NAV Canada

* Nav canada says decision to reduce service charges by an average of 7.6 per cent

* Revisions will take effect on september 1, 2016, except for general aviation charges, which will be effective march 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐