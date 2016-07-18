BRIEF-Orbital ATK says entered into long term Aerospace Supply Agreement with FLY S.p.A

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Orbital Atk Inc
* Says entered into a long term aerospace supply agreement with fly s.p.a. Of Italy, a division of forgital group
* Under $68 million agreement, fly will provide metallic case components through 2026 for rolls-royce trent xwb-84k engine that powers airbus a350-900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.