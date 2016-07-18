版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 23:37 BJT

BRIEF-Poxel closes 26.5 million euro capital increase

July 18 Poxel SA

* Announces the closing of a capital increase of 3,400,000 new ordinary shares without preferential subscription rights reserved for a category of investors for a total amount of 26.5 million ($29.36 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

