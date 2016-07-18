BRIEF-Mersen wins contract with $8.5 mln contract from Bombardier

July 18 Mersen SA :

* Wins $8.5 million contract from Bombardier Inc transportation

* Says contract with Bombardier is the largest of this kind in the history of Mersen

* Order is to supply cooling devices and laminated bus bars for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) project over a five year period

* Shipments to bombardier transportation will start in the 2nd half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/29OTx5V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)