BRIEF-Mersen wins contract with $8.5 mln contract from Bombardier

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Mersen SA :
* Wins $8.5 million contract from Bombardier Inc transportation
* Says contract with Bombardier is the largest of this kind in the history of Mersen
* Order is to supply cooling devices and laminated bus bars for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) project over a five year period
* Shipments to bombardier transportation will start in the 2nd half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/29OTx5V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.